Our attorneys have successfully represented individuals and businesses in a wide variety of cases, from white collar crimes and serious criminal offenses, to personal injury, family law, and real estate matters.
Legal problems can have a domino effect in both your personal and professional life. What appears to be a simple problem can lead to more complex problems, with greater consequences.
GRGB has handled complex legal issues for more than 50 years. Because of our experience, dedication and compassion, clients come back to us again and again. They know that GRGB provides attentive and personalized legal service – they know that their problem is important to us.
At Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP (GRGB), we don't just say that your problem is important to us. We mean it. Communication with our clients is important to us. We believe that clear lines of communication are integral in accomplishing what we need to do for our clients.
When you come to us with a legal problem, we will take the time to listen to you. We will remain in touch with you throughout the process of resolving the problem. Your phone calls will be returned and your e-mails will be answered. We believe this level of personal attention is important.
Perhaps more importantly, however, is our ability to achieve results. We have handled complex legal issues for more than 50 years. Our clients come back to us because we do it right. Our clients refer friends, family and other lawyers to us because they know we provide high-quality, personalized legal service. When you turn to us for help, you can expect the same. Call 414-271-1440 or contact us online today.
At GRGB, we are fully aware that some problems require attention and response at traditional "off hour" times. When we are not in the office, each lawyer is fully accessible with the ability to respond quickly to all of your legal needs.
Our Wisconsin trial attorneys understand the need for prompt attention. Sometimes, regular clients are surprised by legal emergencies that arise from time to time. They come to us with a serious problem and they need help now. The extraordinary problem they face is likely one we have dealt with before. We strive for positive resolutions to legal issues, whether they involve business law, commercial litigation, personal injury, criminal defense or another of the practice areas we handle. We are willing to go the extra mile for you. That's because your problem is important to us.
To discuss your legal matter, from business law to family disputes, with an experienced attorney at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP.
